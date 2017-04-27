Angela Merkel wants EU-UK dialogue before Brexit negotiations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Britain must engage in "constructive dialogue" with the European Union before negotiations can begin on its departure from the bloc.

"We need to know how Britain sees its future relations with us," she told the German Parliament today.

"Let there be no doubt: Brexit negotiations will demand a lot from Britain and Europe."

Britain has two years to complete its deal to leave the 28-nation European Union but is currently preoccupied with a snap election taking place in early June.