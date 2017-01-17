Ancient Buddha statue discovered after water levels fall in reservoir

We all have those “a-ha!” moments when we discover something we thought was gone forever – but it’s rarely anything more monumental than finding a fiver in an old coat pocket.

This is what you call a serious discovery – a Buddha statue believed to be around 600 years old.

Official state news agency Xinhua reported that after water levels fell during renovation work on a hydropower gate in Jiangxi Province, eastern China, last month, a local villager spotted its head emerging.

And it’s such a serene sight.

The Buddha’s head sits back against a cliff, overlooking the Hongmen reservoir, in the city of Fuzhou. A number of tourists, as well as locals, are reportedly paying a visit to the new discovery.

Meanwhile, it’s down to an underwater archaeology team to investigate the mysterious statue – what a cool job, eh?

Xu Changqing, head of the provincial research institute of archaeology, told Xinhua that a temple could have existed in the spot the statue was found.

The discovery seems to have certainly got some people thinking anyway…

