Anarchist protest in central Athens leaves more than 60 stores damaged

More than 60 stores have been damaged in the busiest shopping area of Athens following a violent protest organised by anarchist groups, according to the mayor of the Greek capital.

George Kaminis visited Ermou Street early on Tuesday and said the protesters were trying to bring the city's commercial activity "to its knees".

Late on Monday, dozens of youths carrying hammers and metal bars smashed storefronts before being dispersed by police who used tear gas.

Thirteen people were detained for questioning and later released, and one was arrested on unrelated charges.

The protest was sparked after an Athens court rejected a motion to suspend a sentence for a 29-year-old teacher who was convicted of being a member of militant anarchist group.

More protests are planned later on Tuesday.

More to follow…