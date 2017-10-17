Amnesty International officials among 11 facing Turkey 'terror' trial

Eleven human rights activists, including two local heads of Amnesty International, who were charged with links to terror groups will go on trial in Turkey on October 25.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said a court on Tuesday approved the charges of "membership in a terror organisation" and "aiding an armed terror group" against the activists.

Taner Kilic. Photo: Amnesty International

Ten activists including Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, German national Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi were arrested during a workshop on digital security at a hotel near Istanbul in July.

They are accused of aiding Kurdish and left-wing militants as well as the movement led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup attempt.

Amnesty's Turkey chairman Taner Kilic, imprisoned in June, will be tried alongside the 10.

AP