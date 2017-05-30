Amnesty calls new law in Egypt a death sentence for human rights groups

A new law ratified by Egypt's president that imposes harsh restrictions on non-governmental organisations could be a "death sentence" for human rights groups in the country, Amnesty International has warned.

The group called the law, signed by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi a day earlier, "a catastrophic blow for human rights groups working in Egypt".

The law comes as part of el-Sissi's wider crackdown on dissent since he rose to power in 2013, when he led a military overthrow of his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Morsi.

Supporters believe that the law is necessary to regulate the groups accused of feeding chaos starting from the 2011 popular uprising that led to the ousting of long-time President Hosni Mubarak.