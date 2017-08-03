Americans urged to leave North Korea before travel ban begins

Americans in North Korea have been urged to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on September 1.

The US state department has issued a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's travel ban.

The travel ban was announced last month and was published on Wednesday in the Federal Register, which triggers a month-long period before it takes effect.

The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted "under very limited circumstances".

The state department says it does not yet know when it will release information on how to apply for an exception.

Previous US travel warnings also urged Americans not to travel to North Korea.