American women charged with robbery involving use of nun costumes

Two women have been charged in the US with trying to rob a bank while dressed as nuns.

Nineteen-year-old Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez, of New Haven, Connecticut, and 23-year-old Melisa Aquino Arias, of the Dominican Republic, appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

#Wanted for attempted armed bank robbery today in #Tannersville PA: 2 H/F, ~5'-5'2"; wore nuns' habits/veils, had blk handgun. 215-418-4000 pic.twitter.com/Ujoxnjy3D2 — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) August 28, 2017

They are also charged with robbing banks in Garfield and Teaneck, New Jersey, while wearing head scarves.

The Garfield raid was on September 28 while the Teaneck heist was on Sunday, when the women were arrested.

The FBI said the women, one armed with a pistol, also entered the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, on August 28.

The women ran away without money after an alarm was triggered.

The FBI had posted surveillance photos on Twitter from the Pennsylvania raid.

AP