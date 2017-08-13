American who gave Nazi salute in Germany beaten up by passer-by

A drunken American who gave the stiff-armed Nazi salute several times in Dresden was injured when he was punched by a passer-by.

The 41-year-old American suffered minor injuries in the assault in the east German city which happened on Saturday at 8.15am.

The victim, who is being investigated by Dresden police for violating Germany's laws against the display of Nazi symbols or slogans, had an extremely high blood-alcohol level.

His attacker fled the scene and is being sought for causing bodily harm.

This is the second time this month that tourists have got into legal trouble for giving the Nazi salute.

On August 5, two Chinese tourists were caught taking photos of themselves making the gesture in front of Berlin's Reichstag building.

AP