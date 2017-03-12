American Cocker Spaniel takes top prize at Crufts

Afterglow Miami Ink the American Cocker Spaniel has been crowned Best In Show at this year's Crufts in England.

Judge Jeff Horswell picked the two-year-old pup from Blackpool, who won Saturday's Gundog group and was handled by owner Jason Lynn.

With its distinctive long-flowing and tricolour coat and high-set tail, Mr Lynn praised the breed for its merry temperament.

The handler told presenter Clare Balding: "He's pretty special and honestly I'm speechless. I'm absolutely shocked and thrilled.

"This is kind of a special place to be and being here a few years ago prepared me for all the noise and excitement.

"Temperament is probably the hallmark of the breed - his happy, wagging tail and his charisma."

Owner Jason Lynn with Afterglow Miami Ink the American Cocker Spaniel, who has been crowned Best In Show during day four of Crufts 2017 at the NEC in Birmingham, England. Pic: PA

In reserve was the elegant and stylish Miniature Poodle, Frankie.

Owner Melanie Harwood congratulated the winner and said of her award: "It's a fantastic result - it was a wonderful line-up of dogs and I'm thrilled for Jason. To get reserve, I'm speechless."

Competitors in this year's Best In Show included a Yorkshire Terrier from Japan, a Lakeland Terrier, and crowd favourite the Old English Sheepdog, who won Sunday's Pastoral group competition.

Owner Chizuru Kagayaki with Kagayaki, a Yorkshire Terrier from Japan who won the Best in Toy Group title at Crufts 2017 at the NEC in Birmingham, England. Pic: PA

More than 22,000 dogs have taken part in the 2017 competition, with the most popular entry among Labrador Retrievers.

Around 160,000 dog owners and lovers are estimated to have packed out the Birmingham NEC arena over the four-day competition.

Sunday's Best In Show final brought to an end the world's largest dog competition which saw entries from 56 countries.

Now in its 126th year, the competition is host to hundreds of breeds and crossbreeds who are ranked by their agility, obedience and heelwork to music ability, among other competitions.