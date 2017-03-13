American and Swedish UN officials kidnapped in DR Congo

Two United Nations officials, one American and one Swedish, have been kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the government said.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende said Michael Sharp of the United States and Zahida Katalan of Sweden were taken with three Congolese drivers and a translator while travelling by motorcycle.

A government statement says the kidnappers have not yet been identified.

It was not clear when the kidnapping - on a bridge near the village of Ngombe - occurred.

Judicial authorities in the province have opened an investigation and are working with the UN mission in Congo to free those held.

This vast Central African nation is home to multiple militias competing for stakes in its rich mineral resources.

