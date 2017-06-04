American Airlines plane removed from mud after pilot abandons take-off

Crews have removed an American Airlines plane from the mud after it veered off a runway at San Antonio International Airport.

A spokeswoman said investigators are trying to determine what prompted the pilot of Flight 2214 to abort take-off and slide off the runway on Saturday.

She said weather has not been ruled out as a factor.

The incident suspended flights for several hours. No injuries were reported.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency reviewed the incident and followed up with American but does not plan an investigation. Knudson says the Boeing 737 was not damaged.

An American flight ended up off the runway and is stuck in the mud at the San Antonio airport. No other flights are taking off as of now. pic.twitter.com/v0X4DJvdiB — Joey McReynolds (@joeymcreynolds) June 3, 2017

The plane was heading to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday when it was diverted to San Antonio because of storms in Dallas.

AP