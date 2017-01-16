All you need to know about the Women's March on Washington happening after Trump's inauguration
16/01/2017 - 14:08:07Back to Trump presidency World Home
Just one day after Donald Trump is sworn into office, over 100,000 people are expected to take part in a peaceful demonstration in Washington DC.
The January 21 Women’s March on Washington (WMW) will be a huge event both in size and symbolism, so here’s everything you need to know about it.
How did it come about?
When Hawaiian grandmother Teresa Shook heard the news of Trump’s success in the election, she proposed to 40 of her friends that they march on Washington DC in protest. Her call to action soon snowballed as more and more people invited their friends, and the burgeoning movement was soon united into one march.
At its core, the march is a response to Trump’s presidency and particularly his attitude towards women and minorities. The organisation says “the rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonised, and threatened many of us”. This march is an attempt to figure out what to do, as “we are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear”.
What is their mission?
1.21.17. Washington, D.C. We got this, together. #WMWArt by @margaret.flatley Are you an artist? Has the #WomensMarch inspired you to create? Tag us in your art and use #WMWArt and we might repost you! . . . . . . . #WomensMarchOnWashington#WMW#January21#Feminist#Feminism#Togetherness#StrongerTogether#FeministArt
The organisers of the march say: “The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government, including but not limited to the incoming presidential administration, that we stand together in solidarity and we expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities.”
It is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together and assert and celebrate the diversity of the country. The march is following Martin Luther King’s principles of non-violence, with organisers hoping the day will be a display of love and unity.
Who is welcome?
Everyone – regardless of race, gender or sexual proclivity.
What problems has the march faced?
This artwork by @jennifermaravillas was one of the 5 chosen from the @amplifierfoundation's public call for art for the #WomensMarch on Washington. "Our Bodies, Our Minds, Our Power draws inspiration from a time when demands were stitched onto banners and flags. I originally created these graphics for a series of protest bandanas highlighting the history of protests in America, combined with the many symbols representing our gender, sexuality, and religions that ground and uphold our global feminist movement. As we enter this new phase of resistance, we will look to the methods of our foresisters; to the vibrancy and wisdom in each other, past those titles and patterns that work to divide us; toward a more balanced and realized society.” -Jennifer Maravillas
From the outset, it was clear that the majority of people involved in the march were white. As the movement grew, they have tried to ensure that there is a better representation of backgrounds helping to organise the march, so that all voices are heard.
The movement says: “It was, and is, clear that the Women’s March on Washington cannot be a success unless it represents women of all backgrounds.”
How’s it going to work?
People will gather at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third St SW, near the US Capitol at 10am on January 21. With over 100,000 people expected, organisers are understandably working closely with police to ensure everything is as safe as possible.
Marchers are asked to register if they plan on attending the free event.
A series of similar events are simultaneously planned to take place in cities across the world. Dublin’s march will kick off in the Garden of Remembrance at 12 noon.
What big names are involved?
A lot of celebs have already said that they will be joining the march, including Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera and Patricia Arquette.
Ferrera is helping organise the march and says: “Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard. As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities.”
The event is also drawing in big names from the world of feminism: Gloria Steinem is one of the honorary co-chairs.
It’s not just celebrities who are getting involved, but charities and companies too, ranging from Unicef to Planned Parenthood.
What happens next?
This remains to be seen. According to organisers, “the Women’s March on Washington is just the first step; what comes after is up to us all”.
Join the conversation - comment here