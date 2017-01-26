All the key points from Donald Trump’s first interview as president

Donald Trump has given his first interview out of the White House, in which he has covered a lot of key aspects of his presidency.

ABC’s David Muir did the questioning. Here are all the key points you need to know from the interview.

I will be interviewed by @DavidMuir tonight at 10 o'clock on @ABC. Will be my first interview from the White House. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/okiZ8ZeDgz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

On the wall

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Trump said Mexico will pay Americans back for the wall “100%” – but was unclear on how it would happen, when it would happen, and whether US taxpayers would pay for the wall at first.

Whatever happens, he’s keen to build the wall asap: “We have to build the wall. We have to stop drugs from pouring in. We have to stop people from just pouring into our country. We have no idea where they’re from. And I campaigned on the wall. And it’s very important. But that wall will cost us nothing.”

Pres. Trump tells @ABC American taxpayers will be paying for the wall after all.



…and Mexico will later reimburse us. pic.twitter.com/efYVKPysAE — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 25, 2017

According to Trump, planning is starting immediately and construction will begin as soon as possible, but he gave no solid timelines.

On the election campaign

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Trump said he would have won the popular vote if he had wanted to campaign for it, but instead he focused on winning the electoral college. “I would’ve easily won the popular vote, much easier, in my opinion, than winning the electoral college.”

Trump still insisted that many votes were fraudulent – he cited the Pew report as evidence, but Muir said he called the author of the report who said there was no evidence of voter fraud.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

According to the president, all of the fraudulent votes were for Hillary Clinton. Even though he wouldn’t settle on numbers, he has insisted they are launching an investigation into it.

Regardless of all this, Trump still says it was “one of the greatest victories ever”.

On his inauguration

(Evan Vucci/AP)

When Muir brought up his inauguration, Trump immediately went on the defensive, adding: “But I think I did a very good job and people really liked it.”

He said Time magazine was showing pictures that were very unflattering, and despite what the polls said: “They say I had the biggest crowd in the history of inaugural speeches. I’m honoured by that. But I didn’t bring it up. You just brought it up.”

Despite Muir insisting he wasn’t trying to demean the crowd, Trump was still offended: “And that’s why you have a 17% approval rating, which is pretty bad.” Ouch.

On torture

This Trump interview reads like it was written by a 15 year old who posts "political rants" on YouTube that devolve into video game rants. pic.twitter.com/xC3kf5jJo3 — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) January 26, 2017

Trump said “I wanna keep our country safe”, and therefore wouldn’t be against the idea of bringing back waterboarding and other forms of torture.

Trump is "surprised" that Mattis isn't a fan of torture but he's "spoken to others" who are "big believers" in torture & tell him it works. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 26, 2017

Even though defence secretary General James Mattis is not a believer in torture, Trump said: “As far as I’m concerned we have to fight fire with fire. Now, with that being said I’m going with General Mattis.”

Trump has apparently been told by other senior intelligence figures that torture does work.

If pursued, Trump's views on torture would put him, and our nation, in league with other human rights violators like Putin, Assad, and Kim. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 26, 2017

On healthcare

Advisors during prep: So, in this interview, make sure you show that you have a big heart.



Trump during interview: I have a very big heart. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 26, 2017

As we’ve come to expect from Trump, he strongly condemned Obamacare as a “disaster”. He didn’t give too many details about his solution to healthcare: “We will unleash something that’s gonna be terrific.”

What we do know is that Trump’s administration plans to come up with a new plan rather than an amended plan, and he said it’s going to be “better healthcare for more people at a lesser cost”.

Many people were slightly troubled by the contents of the interview.

In all honestly, watching Trump's interview last night has terrified me.



Dark, dark days ahead. — Paul McWilliams (@jockdj83) January 26, 2017

My take on @ABC Trump interview...



He again has done nothing to reassure frightened americans. Especially in regards to ACA. — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) January 26, 2017

Whereas others thought it was a fine performance from the president.