All the extreme fog pictures you need after a misty morning
The fog may have cause a morning of traffic warnings and murky walks in England, but there’s a beautiful, magical side to all that mist.
Here are just some of the things which got shrowded in mist today…
All the roads
The London Eye
Tower Bridge
The Houses of Parliament
The forest this girl visited
Fog is so pretty and eerie at the same time 🌫 #photography #foggy #landscape #potd #woods #pretty pic.twitter.com/oE8BxXgc4L— Krystel Vincent (@krystelvincent) December 30, 2016
This man’s Silent Hill lookalike village
Just went for a super early morning walk and felt like I was in a Tim Burton movie, Harry Potter and Silent Hill all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Jzgkg9iMaL— Dan Bull 🍐 (@itsDanBull) December 30, 2016
This other Silent Hill fan’s wind turbines
Morning from Silent Hill 🌫 Fun fact: there are 3 wind turbines in this photo pic.twitter.com/p0X31yfd01— Rebecca Blackwell (@RBIllustration) December 30, 2016
Yet another Silent Hill fan’s genuinely creepy street
Looks like I've woken up in #silenthill again pic.twitter.com/Apwc6NvykO— Wellsy (@Wellsy2304) December 30, 2016
These horses – we think they’re horses
It's #foggy out there alright... pic.twitter.com/0Z2RS84H4X— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 30, 2016
This obvious pro’s camera scenes
Beautiful #foggy day at Elvaston Castle #Derbyshire #foggymorning pic.twitter.com/ggRcun3b2N— James Hartshorn (@jhartshorn) December 30, 2016
And this Thai couple’s wedding, obviously
