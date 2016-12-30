All the extreme fog pictures you need after a misty morning

The fog may have cause a morning of traffic warnings and murky walks in England, but there’s a beautiful, magical side to all that mist.

Here are just some of the things which got shrowded in mist today…

All the roads

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The London Eye

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tower Bridge

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Houses of Parliament

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The forest this girl visited

This man’s Silent Hill lookalike village

This other Silent Hill fan’s wind turbines

Yet another Silent Hill fan’s genuinely creepy street

These horses – we think they’re horses

This obvious pro’s camera scenes

And this Thai couple’s wedding, obviously

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
