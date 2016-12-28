All the events Tim Peake gatecrashed from space in 2016

Things were quite busy for Tim Peake in the first half of 2016, when he was living on the International Space Station and providing us Earthlings with daily updates.

He may not have been a resident of Earth in the six months he was in space, but that didn’t stop the British astronaut from taking part in various events on terra firma and making things like the Brit Awards and London Marathon so much more exciting.

Here are all the Peake *gatecrashed* from the ISS in 2016 (and we love him for it):

When he appeared on CBeebies’ Show Me Show Me

Tim Peake and Miss Mouse (CBeebies/YouTube screenshot)

Yes that’s right, the astronaut appeared in an episode of Show Me Show Me on CBeebies filmed on board the ISS, alongside the knitted toy character Miss Mouse on January 15.

The programme was broadcast as part of the channel’s Stargazing series. Peake also read a story called Goodnight Spaceman by children’s author Michelle Robinson as part of the programme.

When he introduced BBC Sport’s Six Nations coverage

On February 5, BBC Sport’s Six Nations coverage was introduced by Peake, wearing an England rugby shirt, in a message recorded on the ISS.

The European Space Agency and BBC fed the Scotland v England match to the ISS so he did not miss out on the action.

When he appeared at the Brit Awards

Delighted to join #BRITs2016 tonight from space and present award to the amazingly talented @Adelehttps://t.co/eAAbTBVQUe — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) February 24, 2016

You wouldn’t imagine Peake gatecrashing a celeb awards ceremony, yet there he was. The 44-year-old made a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards on February 24, presenting Adele with the award for global success from space.

The singer appeared emotional as she accepted the honour from the astronaut, and said: “My kid is going to think I’m so cool.”

When ran the London Marathon on the ISS

Peake taking part in the London Marathon from space (European Space Agency)

While some of us were pounding the capital’s pavements and desperately hoping to reach the finish line, the astronaut claimed a new Guinness World Record title for the fastest marathon run in orbit.

Peake completed the course while strapped to a treadmill on the ISS in three hours, 35 minutes and 21 seconds.