All the cool stuff Nasa did in 2016

While life on Earth has been a bit, shall we say, shaky this year life in space has been quite the opposite.

Nasa has had some pretty big moments in 2016 – here are some of the best:

Developed technology for commercial flights so it’s kinda like you’re travelling in an actual spaceship.

NASA-developed tech onboard now. New tech demos to save billions in future. Read: https://t.co/sxZbOUM6G3 #FlyNASA pic.twitter.com/ILBAWlKfMM — NASA Aeronautics (@NASAAero) February 11, 2016

Discovered this super cool supermassive black hole.

Behemoth black hole found in an unlikely place: the center of a galaxy in cosmic backwater: https://t.co/WrdXhXsRBZ pic.twitter.com/T1Hdh8xjks — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2016

Showed us Mercury as a teeny tiny black dot.

#ICYMI: Here's the full #MercuryTransit. For 7.5 hrs today, Mercury was visible as a tiny black dot crossing the sunhttps://t.co/sYXWe5NufG — NASA (@NASA) May 9, 2016

Discovered more planets in one single planet-finding mission than ever before.

Found out more about black holes (but mainly just made this weirdly hypnotic gif).

New study says dark matter is made of black holes formed in 1st sec of universe’s existence: https://t.co/JIjK3unKuw pic.twitter.com/m2MJ8NWDMo — NASA (@NASA) May 25, 2016

Created the most powerful rocket in the entire world.

Helped bring everyone’s favourite astronaut home.

Astronaut GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Organised social events for us earthlings who love a bit of sport and space.

What event is bringing together space, football and social media? Our Feb. 1 #NASASocial in Houston! Apply here: https://t.co/R2bvKi1AFg pic.twitter.com/NXDLLfMj07 — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2016

Took some amazing snaps of Mars and made the journey to the red planet seem that bit closer.

Taught us that even the most professional of people struggle to avoid an accidental photobomb.