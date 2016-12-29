All the cool stuff Nasa did in 2016
While life on Earth has been a bit, shall we say, shaky this year life in space has been quite the opposite.
Nasa has had some pretty big moments in 2016 – here are some of the best:
Developed technology for commercial flights so it’s kinda like you’re travelling in an actual spaceship.
NASA-developed tech onboard now. New tech demos to save billions in future. Read: https://t.co/sxZbOUM6G3 #FlyNASA pic.twitter.com/ILBAWlKfMM— NASA Aeronautics (@NASAAero) February 11, 2016
Discovered this super cool supermassive black hole.
Behemoth black hole found in an unlikely place: the center of a galaxy in cosmic backwater: https://t.co/WrdXhXsRBZ pic.twitter.com/T1Hdh8xjks— NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2016
Showed us Mercury as a teeny tiny black dot.
#ICYMI: Here's the full #MercuryTransit. For 7.5 hrs today, Mercury was visible as a tiny black dot crossing the sunhttps://t.co/sYXWe5NufG— NASA (@NASA) May 9, 2016
Discovered more planets in one single planet-finding mission than ever before.
Planet-hunting @NASAKepler verified 1,284 new planets—largest finding of planets to date: https://t.co/a3iwil3w1P pic.twitter.com/maczWuwBDe— NASA (@NASA) May 10, 2016
Found out more about black holes (but mainly just made this weirdly hypnotic gif).
New study says dark matter is made of black holes formed in 1st sec of universe’s existence: https://t.co/JIjK3unKuw pic.twitter.com/m2MJ8NWDMo— NASA (@NASA) May 25, 2016
Created the most powerful rocket in the entire world.
Success! Booster for @NASA_SLS, most powerful rocket ever, fired up today: https://t.co/CFsDjjhvnY#JourneyToMars pic.twitter.com/Omvx4M1QvY— NASA (@NASA) June 28, 2016
Helped bring everyone’s favourite astronaut home.
Organised social events for us earthlings who love a bit of sport and space.
What event is bringing together space, football and social media? Our Feb. 1 #NASASocial in Houston! Apply here: https://t.co/R2bvKi1AFg pic.twitter.com/NXDLLfMj07— NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2016
Took some amazing snaps of Mars and made the journey to the red planet seem that bit closer.
Best. Road trip. Ever. Feast your eyes on the Martian landscape. https://t.co/7FCAmM1EgY #JourneytoMars pic.twitter.com/UaQvyoSOSU— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) September 9, 2016
Taught us that even the most professional of people struggle to avoid an accidental photobomb.
Our #EPIC camera was collecting Earth data when the moon photobombed its way into the shot: https://t.co/z5VNJEWHQS pic.twitter.com/pjO0At9Y5R— NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2016
