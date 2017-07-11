All the best memes from Theresa May’s first year as Prime Minister

UK Prime Minster Theresa May can put up the bunting to mark 12 months at Number 10 but it’s unlikely to be a celebration after a difficult year in the top job.

From her arrival after the 2016 referendum – and David Cameron’s subsequent resignation – through a snap election and with the underlying tales of austerity, Brexit and the rise of Jeremy Corbyn it’s not exactly the strong and stable era the PM wanted.

But one thing which has been strong is the UK’s meme game. Every time May has courted controversy or put her proverbial foot in mouth there’s been an online commentator ready with a witticism or quickly retouched image to scoff at the absurdity of UK politics right now.

Here we take a trip down memory lane.

The colour of Brexit

The ‘special’ relationship

Meeting children, Theresa style

Guffawing through PMQs

Sending that article 50 letter

The naughtiness that is running through a field of wheat

On the election trail

And, of course, the back-firing snap election

