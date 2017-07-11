All the best memes from Theresa May’s first year as Prime Minister
UK Prime Minster Theresa May can put up the bunting to mark 12 months at Number 10 but it’s unlikely to be a celebration after a difficult year in the top job.
From her arrival after the 2016 referendum – and David Cameron’s subsequent resignation – through a snap election and with the underlying tales of austerity, Brexit and the rise of Jeremy Corbyn it’s not exactly the strong and stable era the PM wanted.
But one thing which has been strong is the UK’s meme game. Every time May has courted controversy or put her proverbial foot in mouth there’s been an online commentator ready with a witticism or quickly retouched image to scoff at the absurdity of UK politics right now.
Here we take a trip down memory lane.
The colour of Brexit
-What does Brexit mean?— ~ (@daniel_barker) December 6, 2016
-Brexit
-Oh. What colour is it?
-Red, white, blue.
-Cool. What's...it's favourite food?
-Jam.
-This is fun.
Theresa May wants a "red, white and blue" Brexit. EU nations with the same flag colour scheme: Lux., France, Netherlands, Liechtenstein. Lol— George (@mistervertigo_) December 6, 2016
The ‘special’ relationship
Well someone had to pic.twitter.com/IcksydINVj— Summer Ray (@SummerRay) January 27, 2017
Meeting children, Theresa style
Theresa May met some children today and it went GREAT. pic.twitter.com/2Ph8yzDhnW— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) February 15, 2017
Guffawing through PMQs
Did anyone else see Theresa May eating a fish during PMQs earlier? #PMQs #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/HJdIvR2hJo— Harry Davidson (@davidsonhrj) March 8, 2017
Once again, Theresa May's inhuman laugh was predicted long ago by the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/08Ts252L7M— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) March 8, 2017
Sending that article 50 letter
Theresa May writes Brexit letter to the EU. pic.twitter.com/YGhVeUDLW6— Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) March 28, 2017
"Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'" #Article50 pic.twitter.com/VP2MlWVIpK— Gary Coates (@carygoates) March 28, 2017
The naughtiness that is running through a field of wheat
On my way to trample your wheat. pic.twitter.com/LyLYiRtVKg— Ben Kelly (@BenKellyMusic) June 6, 2017
When you remember them maddddd times in the fields of wheat pic.twitter.com/dLXGNwuvJ4— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) June 6, 2017
#Journorequest Looking for a farmer whose wheat was trampled by children in Oxfordshire c. 1966. For a sensitive piece.— Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) June 6, 2017
On the election trail
Theresa May has been taking some time off in Cornwall. #strongandstable pic.twitter.com/TBAJEStYHh— JimmerUK (@JimmerUK) May 3, 2017
And, of course, the back-firing snap election
Theresa May calling an election like pic.twitter.com/4osX3QwTb4— Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) June 9, 2017
Theresa May calling the snap general election. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Y1Vh5I6yQc— Richard James (@richjamesuk) June 9, 2017
Theresa May calling for the snap election to bolster her party in parliament. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/LGUycEhNRZ— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 9, 2017
