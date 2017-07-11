All the best memes from Theresa May’s first year as Prime Minister

UK Prime Minster Theresa May can put up the bunting to mark 12 months at Number 10 but it’s unlikely to be a celebration after a difficult year in the top job.

From her arrival after the 2016 referendum – and David Cameron’s subsequent resignation – through a snap election and with the underlying tales of austerity, Brexit and the rise of Jeremy Corbyn it’s not exactly the strong and stable era the PM wanted.

But one thing which has been strong is the UK’s meme game. Every time May has courted controversy or put her proverbial foot in mouth there’s been an online commentator ready with a witticism or quickly retouched image to scoff at the absurdity of UK politics right now.

Here we take a trip down memory lane.

The colour of Brexit

-What does Brexit mean?

-Brexit

-Oh. What colour is it?

-Red, white, blue.

-Cool. What's...it's favourite food?

-Jam.

-This is fun. — ~ (@daniel_barker) December 6, 2016

Theresa May wants a "red, white and blue" Brexit. EU nations with the same flag colour scheme: Lux., France, Netherlands, Liechtenstein. Lol — George (@mistervertigo_) December 6, 2016

The ‘special’ relationship

Well someone had to pic.twitter.com/IcksydINVj — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) January 27, 2017

Meeting children, Theresa style

Theresa May met some children today and it went GREAT. pic.twitter.com/2Ph8yzDhnW — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) February 15, 2017

Guffawing through PMQs

Did anyone else see Theresa May eating a fish during PMQs earlier? #PMQs #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/HJdIvR2hJo — Harry Davidson (@davidsonhrj) March 8, 2017

Once again, Theresa May's inhuman laugh was predicted long ago by the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/08Ts252L7M — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) March 8, 2017

Sending that article 50 letter

Theresa May writes Brexit letter to the EU. pic.twitter.com/YGhVeUDLW6 — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) March 28, 2017

"Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'" #Article50 pic.twitter.com/VP2MlWVIpK — Gary Coates (@carygoates) March 28, 2017

The naughtiness that is running through a field of wheat

On my way to trample your wheat. pic.twitter.com/LyLYiRtVKg — Ben Kelly (@BenKellyMusic) June 6, 2017

When you remember them maddddd times in the fields of wheat pic.twitter.com/dLXGNwuvJ4 — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) June 6, 2017

#Journorequest Looking for a farmer whose wheat was trampled by children in Oxfordshire c. 1966. For a sensitive piece. — Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) June 6, 2017

On the election trail

Theresa May has been taking some time off in Cornwall. #strongandstable pic.twitter.com/TBAJEStYHh — JimmerUK (@JimmerUK) May 3, 2017

And, of course, the back-firing snap election

Theresa May calling an election like pic.twitter.com/4osX3QwTb4 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) June 9, 2017

Theresa May calling the snap general election. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Y1Vh5I6yQc — Richard James (@richjamesuk) June 9, 2017