Albania's governing socialists far ahead in early vote count

Preliminary results show that Albania's left-wing Socialist party is heading for a new governing mandate in crucial elections in the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

The Central Election Commission's preliminary results after counting one-third of the votes on Monday morning show the Socialist party of Prime Minister Edi Rama winning almost half the votes compared with 28% for the opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha.

Election authorities said the partial count pointed to the Socialists winning at least 75 seats in the 140-member parliament.

An Albanian man casts his ballot at a polling station in Tirana, Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Turnout fell to 47% - six points lower than in previous polls in 2013.

Holding a free and fair election is key to launching EU membership talks for the nation of 2.9 million, which is already a Nato member and earned EU candidate status in 2014.

Mr Rama posted on his Facebook page on Monday, wishing Albanians "a beautiful day with this still-unfinished masterpiece of this country's common people", referring to the expected significant difference in winning results.

Mr Basha spoke to reporters late on Sunday evening, thanking Albanians for voting "with a European dignity" in a religious day and under extreme hot temperatures.

The ruling Socialist Party in #Albania has won the parliamentary #elections and will have between 45 and 49% of the vote. — Marcin Sułkowski (@Sullkowski) June 26, 2017

The voting was extended by one hour due to low turnout that was attributed to religious festivities and temperatures that reached 39C (102F).

Albania, with a two-thirds Muslim majority, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

International observers were expected to hold a news conference with a preliminary statement on Monday afternoon.

- PA