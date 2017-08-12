Al Gore: Trump has 'thrown his lot in' with climate deniers
A former U.S Vice President's says he is no longer talking to Donald Trump about environmental policy.
Al Gore is releasing a follow-up to his award-winning documentary about the impact man is having on the planet.
The two men met just after the election in November - but since then America has pulled out of the Paris Climate change accord.
Mr Gore is not holding his breath for a U-turn on that.
"He's thrown his lot in with the climate deniers.
Some in his inner circle do have good sense on this, but they have been shouted down."
