Al Gore: Trump has 'thrown his lot in' with climate deniers

A former U.S Vice President's says he is no longer talking to Donald Trump about environmental policy.

Al Gore is releasing a follow-up to his award-winning documentary about the impact man is having on the planet.

The two men met just after the election in November - but since then America has pulled out of the Paris Climate change accord.

Mr Gore is not holding his breath for a U-turn on that.

"He's thrown his lot in with the climate deniers.

Some in his inner circle do have good sense on this, but they have been shouted down."