Airline defendants to pay $95m in 9/11 settlement

Insurers have agreed to pay $95m (€81m) to settle claims that security lapses led planes to be hijacked in the 9/11 attacks.

The settlement on behalf of defendants including American Airlines and United Airlines was described in papers filed in Manhattan federal court.

Developers of the new World Trade Centre buildings had once demanded $3.5bn (€2.9bn) from aviation companies after hijacked planes destroyed three skyscrapers on September 11, 2001.

Developer Larry Silverstein and World Trade Centre Properties have collected over $5bn (€4.3bn) from other defendants through numerous lawsuits. The money has aided the reconstruction of buildings on the 16-acre lower Manhattan site.

Earlier settlements included $135m (€115m) paid to a financial services firm that lost two-thirds of its employees.