Airbnb is offering free housing to refugees and anyone barred from entering the US

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed into the US following Donald Trump’s decision to bar Muslims from certain countries.

The co-founder and CEO of the hospitality and renting company, Brian Chesky, used Twitter to urge those in need of urgent housing to contact him directly.

Many have commended the act of kindness.
