Airbnb is offering free housing to refugees and anyone barred from entering the US

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed into the US following Donald Trump’s decision to bar Muslims from certain countries.

The co-founder and CEO of the hospitality and renting company, Brian Chesky, used Twitter to urge those in need of urgent housing to contact him directly.

Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 28, 2017

Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Many have commended the act of kindness.

@bchesky as an @airbnb host myself, thank you for wasting no time taking decisive action. — Brandon Tucker (@BrandonTucker) January 29, 2017