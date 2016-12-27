Airbnb boss teased Twitter with some big things that might happen to our holidays in 2017

While some of us were nursing a hangover and feeling sorry for ourselves on Boxing Day, Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky spent his day a little differently.

Chesky asked his 146,000 Twitter followers what improvements they’d like to see from his property rental service in the new year, and the constructive feedback soon flooded in.

If @Airbnb could launch anything in 2017, what would it be? — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Chesky responded to many of the thousands of suggestions sent his way, confirming some were already on the cards for Airbnb and others worth pursuing.

Here’s what we could look forward to in 2017.

Group travel

@kevingibbon @Airbnb that's coming as part of our group travel update — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

@sahanakumar we are offering more group trip planning tools this spring — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 27, 2016

Meet-ups with friendly strangers

@tasniahuque really great idea. Connecting travelers is key to our strategy. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

@al_gizmo popular request. Love idea of matching travelers together — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

@deoates @Airbnb we have started to experiment with a few meet ups in LA. Have you seen this? We are going to blow this up. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Giving to charitable causes

Travel made easy

@jcsnv this is where much of travel should go. Majority of vacationers don't actually have a destination in mind. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Recommendations on what not to do

Offline capabilities

@BenediktGlatzl we will be adding more offline functionality — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 27, 2016

Wedding venues

@zalocha @Airbnb weddings are one of our popular use cases so this makes sense — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Campsites

@jfornear campsites and national parks has been a popular requests we have been thinking about — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Unique experiences

@sameenahmed17 this would be super cool — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 27, 2016

Including cuisine

@sanjayrrao @Airbnb popular request. Working on stuff in this area — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Long-term accommodation

@therealmarv coming this spring — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Video tours of the rental homes

@waqaspai we are working on this — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

Airbnb on Mars

@vral working on that... no joke — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

We can’t wait to see what Airbnb dishes out next year.