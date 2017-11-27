Air strike on IS-held Syrian village kills dozens

An air strike on a Syrian village held by the Islamic State group has killed at least 25 people, all of them civilians, according to activists.

The Deir Ezzor 24 activist group blamed Russian warplanes for the strike yesterday on the village of Shaafa in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

The village is near the town of Boukamal, which Syrian troops and their allies captured this month.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a higher death toll, saying 53 people were killed, including 21 children.

The Russian defence ministry said six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers scrambled from Russia and carried out an air strike on "terrorists' objects" in Deir el-Zour.

Syria's violence has not abated ahead of the resumption of UN peace talks in Geneva tomorrow.

More to follow.