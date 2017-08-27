Air strike killing 14 civilians was technical error, says anti rebel coalition

An air strike in the Yemeni capital that killed at least 14 civilians, including eight members of one family, was due to a technical mistake, according to the Saudi-led coalition battling rebels.

At least three families lived in the three-storey building bombed in the Fag Attan area of Sanna.

Friday's bombing was accidental and unintentional, said coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki who expressed "sincere sympathy".

Col al-Maliki said the planned target was a legitimate military objective belonging to the Houthi rebels, who control the capital.

The incident came just days after at least 41 people died when aircraft bombed a small hotel in the town of Arhab, north of Sanaa.