Afghan mosque attack: Death toll rises

The death toll from an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital during Friday prayers has risen from 20 to at least 28, with victims including women and children.

Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul's hospitals, said on Saturday that more than 50 others were wounded in the attack.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility.

The mosque was targeted by four attackers. Two blew themselves up and another two were shot dead by Afghan security forces.

Family members and relatives of the victims gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies inside the mosque compound.

AP