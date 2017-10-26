Advertisements for a 'sugar daddy' dating site are causing uproar in Paris
Officials in Paris have called adverts for a dating website linking students with rich men and women "shameful", and say they will work with police to remove them.
The RichmeetBeautiful website has been displaying a large mobile billboard across the French capital, encouraging students to get in touch with "sugar daddies" and "sugar mamas" to subsidise their studies.
In #SouthAfrica, we have #BlessersFinder. In #France, they have just launched #RichMeetBeautiful & people are up in arms. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e8zai9IQhv— Morten Herace™ (@Herace) October 26, 2017
It reads: "Romance, passion and no student loan, go out with a sugar daddy or sugar mama."
Gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa said she will look into whether the dating website - for people above 18 - is encouraging prostitution.
The website describes itself as a place where people can be "open and honest" in defining the conditions of their relationship.
