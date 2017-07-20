Addictive drugs are being sold on Facebook

Powerful and addictive prescription drugs are being offered for sale illegally on Facebook.

A Sky News investigation has found Valium, Xanax and opioids are all available.

The website only took the pages down once it found out journalists were investigating.

Danny Lee-Frost from the UK government's medicines watchdog says people are increasingly going online to buy drugs.

"The internet is the medium of choice because of the anonymity that it can bring," he said.

"It can be done in a spare bedroom, it is very very easy."