Actual snow is falling in many parts of the UK and the excitement is real

If you’re out and about this weekend, you don’t need us to tell you it’s bitterly cold. We’re cold just thinking about going outside, in fact.

For some parts of the country, that means snow…and even just a dusting is causing people to be very excited.

Please let this snow settle ☃️ — Sam Craske (@Sam_Craske) February 11, 2017

No one is going as crazy for the snow as this adorable dog from Staffordshire Police, though.

#PdEva has been introduced to the snow 🌨☃️ for the first time #SnowPatrol 🐾🎶🎵🐾 pic.twitter.com/UfUWLXIKTC — Staffs Dogs & ARV (@StaffsDogs) February 11, 2017

Definitely what you would call a look of pure joy from this dog too.

Keep following for more doggy snow day videos🎶there's snow business like snow business with #StaffsDogs🎶 #PdHenry taking time out in the 🌨☃️ pic.twitter.com/iArzcln1WF — Staffs Dogs & ARV (@StaffsDogs) February 11, 2017

Sandra from Channel 4′s Gogglebox comes a close second for excitement levels – here she is, summing up how much of a big deal it is for the UK to get snow.

ITS SNOWING SLIGHTLY OUTSIDE MY WINDOW.. AT LEAST WHOOPI WILL SEE OUR BRITISH SNOW LATER.AM GONNA B WELL PAD UP LATER ⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄ — JUST SANDRAGOGGLEBOX (@sandragogglebox) February 11, 2017

Some people just can’t cope with the amount of the white stuff.

The dramatic moment I was engulfed by snow in Taunton this morning. Someone tell the Daily Express. #WhiteOut ❄ pic.twitter.com/E7irh33xVe — Ben McGrail (@Ben_McGrail) February 11, 2017

Ok, yeah, it’s fair to say it’s been more like a sprinkling of snow in certain areas…

Either snow enough to keep us all at home in bed for a week, or don't snow at all — Lewis (@_iamlewis) February 11, 2017

The weather sure does make for some great tweets.

Day 2 of British snow: The pigeons are frozen. People are panic buying huskies. Jumpers are legal tender. Chaos reigns. Send help. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 11, 2017

And hey, even it it is a little underwhelming in some places, snow’s snow right?

YAY little SNOW but SNOW ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ELHecJCdh2 — Jamie Jo (@BananaJamana) February 11, 2017

Even if it maybe doesn’t look quite as picturesque as in other places in Europe…

…There are parts of the UK that are genuinely very snowy today. Over to Yorkshire, where they’ve had a real dusting.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

And Kent has had its fair share of snowfall too.