Actual snow is falling in many parts of the UK and the excitement is real

If you’re out and about this weekend, you don’t need us to tell you it’s bitterly cold. We’re cold just thinking about going outside, in fact.

For some parts of the country, that means snow…and even just a dusting is causing people to be very excited.

No one is going as crazy for the snow as this adorable dog from Staffordshire Police, though.

Definitely what you would call a look of pure joy from this dog too.

Sandra from Channel 4′s Gogglebox comes a close second for excitement levels – here she is, summing up how much of a big deal it is for the UK to get snow.

Some people just can’t cope with the amount of the white stuff.

Ok, yeah, it’s fair to say it’s been more like a sprinkling of snow in certain areas…

The weather sure does make for some great tweets.

And hey, even it it is a little underwhelming in some places, snow’s snow right?

Even if it maybe doesn’t look quite as picturesque as in other places in Europe…

…There are parts of the UK that are genuinely very snowy today. Over to Yorkshire, where they’ve had a real dusting.



And Kent has had its fair share of snowfall too.


