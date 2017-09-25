Actor Jan Triska dies after fall from iconic Prague bridge

Actor Jan Triska has died at the age of 80, more than a day after he fell from Prague's iconic Charles Bridge.

Prague theatre director Jan Hrusinsky confirmed the death on Monday.

Triska died in Prague's military hospital overnight due to injuries suffered in Saturday's fall, the circumstances of which are unclear.

Czech actor Jan Triska attends a press conference during Febio film festival in Prague in March 2017. Michal Krumphanzl/CTK via AP

Triska moved to the US after being banned by the former Czechoslovak Communist regime. He emigrated in 1977 after signing a human rights manifesto inspired by his close friend, the dissident playwright Vaclav Havel.

He settled in Los Angeles and appeared in dozens of movies, including John Frankenheimer's Ronin and Bryan Singer's Stephen King adaptation Apt Pupil, as well as Ragtime and The People vs Larry Flynt, both directed by his fellow Czech, Milos Forman.

After the anti-Communist 1989 Velvet Revolution led by Havel, Triska regularly returned home to appear in movies and plays. He took a leading role in The Elementary School, which was nominated for an Academy Award.