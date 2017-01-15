A zoo in Berlin is asking for Twitter's help to name a polar bear cub

Since a polar bear cub was born in Germany’s Tierpark Berlin Zoo in November of last year, no-one has known its gender.

That was until this week, at its first veterinary check-up, when the cub was weighed, given a chip for identification and worming treatment.

And also during the check-up, it was finally revealed that the cub is a boy.

Eeeeeek, can you deal with how seriously cute he is?!

Now the zoo wants people to share their ideas of what to call hiim…

Here are a few notable suggestions:

What do you reckon? Ziggy or Wallie are both pretty perfect suggestions, right?! All ideas have to be submitted by Feburary 1, so the countdown is on until the big decision.

Of course, someone had to come up with this idea…

Mind you, this person wanted to revive the Boaty McBoatFace thing too.

That is so 2016. Come on, people…
