A woman in a wheelchair has become the first to compete in Miss World

A woman broke down barriers in the beauty industry at the weekend by becoming the first woman in a wheelchair to enter the Miss World Australia contest.

Justine Clarke, 26, suffers from a lower leg deformity and was keen to be involved with the competition because of its “Beauty With a Purpose” movement, which aims to benefit the most vulnerable in society.

On Sunday, Justine Clarke became the first Australian woman in a wheelchair to compete in the Miss World Australia contest. 👑🙌🏼 #Pageant #MissWorld #MissAustralia #MissWorldAustralia #BeautyQueen A post shared by PageantsNews.com (@pageants.news) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Justine, who has been in a wheelchair for two years, told Australian newspaper The Advertiser: “I don’t really want to go into what happened but I want to be a role model and empower young women.

“For somebody in a wheelchair to be able to compete is a big thing. I really hope it sends a message that no matter what your race, size or disability – whatever makes you different – you are beautiful.”

Miss World Australia South Australian State Final 👑👏🏼 #beautywithapurpose A post shared by Miss World Australia (@missworldaustralia) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Miss World national director Deborah Miller said Justine’s involvement in the pageant would show that “beauty comes in all forms”.

Unfortunately, Justine didn’t make it to the next stage of the competition, but she’s planning to continue working alongside Variety, the Children’s Charity, which she hopes will motivate people to make a difference to youngsters’ lives through donations.

You’re a winner in our eyes, Justine.

