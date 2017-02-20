A woman in a wheelchair has become the first to compete in Miss World
20/02/2017 - 17:19:53Back to World Home
A woman broke down barriers in the beauty industry at the weekend by becoming the first woman in a wheelchair to enter the Miss World Australia contest.
Justine Clarke, 26, suffers from a lower leg deformity and was keen to be involved with the competition because of its “Beauty With a Purpose” movement, which aims to benefit the most vulnerable in society.
Justine, who has been in a wheelchair for two years, told Australian newspaper The Advertiser: “I don’t really want to go into what happened but I want to be a role model and empower young women.
“For somebody in a wheelchair to be able to compete is a big thing. I really hope it sends a message that no matter what your race, size or disability – whatever makes you different – you are beautiful.”
Miss World national director Deborah Miller said Justine’s involvement in the pageant would show that “beauty comes in all forms”.
Unfortunately, Justine didn’t make it to the next stage of the competition, but she’s planning to continue working alongside Variety, the Children’s Charity, which she hopes will motivate people to make a difference to youngsters’ lives through donations.
You’re a winner in our eyes, Justine.
Applause GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Join the conversation - comment here