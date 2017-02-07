A weed factory has been found at a popular British kid's theme park

Around 50 cannabis plants have been found growing on Legoland Windsor property.

The popular children’s destination is probably not where you’d expect to see these three-feet tall plants, complete with lights and watering equipment.

The find was made by workers checking for asbestos in a bungalow outside the theme park boundary on Legoland’s 215 acres of land.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 11.15am on Monday following reports that cannabis had been found at the property.

“The property is located outside of the park resort but on land owned by Legoland,” a statement from Thames Valley Police said.

“Officers are currently at the site where cannabis plants and equipment used in the production of cannabis has been located.”

A 40-year-old man from Windsor and a 34-year-old man from Burnham have been arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug and bailed until February 28.

(Charlotte Ball/PA)

The property was not accessible to the public, Legoland said in a statement.

The statement added: “Following routine checks, we can confirm that illegal substances were found in a derelict cottage outside of the Legoland Park boundary.

“The building in question is inaccessible to the public and appears to have been accessed via the Crown Estate.

“We immediately notified Thames Valley Police who have since made two arrests. We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation.”