A wedding got photobombed by a whale and obviously the internet saw it as a great meme opportunity

Some might say it’s the sort of thing you should expect if you choose to get married in an aquarium.

But that doesn’t make wedding vows appearing to be majorly upstaged by a beluga whale any less amazing.

As a couple held their ceremony at an aquarium in Mystic Seaport, Connecticut, the mammal clearly couldn’t resist swimming over in his tank to say hello.

Meanwhile, the internet clearly couldn’t resist showing off their Photoshop skills after the snap was posted on Imgur, and turned the picture into meme upon meme upon meme.

Here are some of the most hilarious ones uploaded to a Reddit thread.

Aren’t you just oh-so grateful for the internet sometimes?

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, it appears this is far from the only wedding that has taken place in the Mystic Aquarium.

That’s marriage goals right there.