A study has found that clever teenagers are more likely to drink and smoke weed

Bright kids are more likely to drink and smoke cannabis when they are teenagers, compared to their less gifted classmates, according to a new study.

The study, published in the BMJ Open, looked at the academic achievement of children at 11 years old, comparing it to health behaviours from the age of 13/14 to 16/17 (early adolescence) and age 18/19 to 19/20 (late adolescence).

Experts examined data from more than 6,059 young people across England for the study, which also found that during their early teens, bright kids were less likely to smoke cigarettes.

However, during their late teens, brainy children were more than twice as likely to drink alcohol regularly and persistently than those who were not as clever.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, clever pupils were 50% more likely to use cannabis occasionally and nearly twice as likely to use it persistently than their less gifted peers.

Researchers found that these patterns persisted into adulthood and would seem to refute the notion that academic prowess was associated with a greater tendency to “experiment” temporarily with these substances.

“High childhood academic at age 11 is associated with a reduced risk of cigarette smoking but an increased risk of drinking alcohol regularly and cannabis use,” the researchers, from University College London, wrote.

“These associations persist into early adulthood, providing evidence against the hypothesis that high academic ability is associated with temporary ‘experimentation’ with substance use.”