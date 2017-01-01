A scorpion boarded a train from London to Edinburgh and caused all sorts of drama

You’ve probably heard of some pretty bizarre reasons for train delays before.

But, just one day into 2017, we might have the most bizarre yet – a scorpion was spotted on a train travelling to Edinburgh from London.

Journalist Harry Horton was on board the Virgin Trains East Coast service on Sunday afternoon when he said he realised passengers around him were standing up and retreating. Then he discovered why…

After the guard had returned the scorpion to where it had come from – an ice cream container – passengers faced an eight-minute delay at Peterborough while the carriage it was in was sealed off and checked, just to make sure.

Turns out the arachnid belonged to a woman who was carrying it with her in her bag – and she decided to leave the creature behind because she was in a rush. Not quite the same as leaving your newspaper behind, is it?

*breathes sigh of relief*

It’s now been taken to an exotic pet rescue in Peterborough, according to a British Transport Police spokeswoman.

