A scorpion boarded a train from London to Edinburgh and caused all sorts of drama

You’ve probably heard of some pretty bizarre reasons for train delays before.

But, just one day into 2017, we might have the most bizarre yet – a scorpion was spotted on a train travelling to Edinburgh from London.

Journalist Harry Horton was on board the Virgin Trains East Coast service on Sunday afternoon when he said he realised passengers around him were standing up and retreating. Then he discovered why…

There is a scorpion on board our train so we've had to evacuate the carriage. The police are getting on at the next station to assess. — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) January 1, 2017

The scorpion was on the loose but was later captured, apparently. Happy new year! — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) January 1, 2017

Now the guard is asking if there are any vets on board the train to help out. — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) January 1, 2017

After the guard had returned the scorpion to where it had come from – an ice cream container – passengers faced an eight-minute delay at Peterborough while the carriage it was in was sealed off and checked, just to make sure.

After an eight minute delay at Peterborough, British Transport Police have "dealt with an exotic animal that found its way onto the train". — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) January 1, 2017

Turns out the arachnid belonged to a woman who was carrying it with her in her bag – and she decided to leave the creature behind because she was in a rush. Not quite the same as leaving your newspaper behind, is it?

Scorpion is off the train, but it's loving owner must get to Newark so the two have parted ways. Passengers can relax once more. — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) January 1, 2017

*breathes sigh of relief*

It’s now been taken to an exotic pet rescue in Peterborough, according to a British Transport Police spokeswoman.