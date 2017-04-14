A scientist said it's better to microwave your tea but people are having none of it

Research by an Australian scientist has found that microwaving a cup of tea is the best way to get the most health benefits out of it.

Dr Quan Vuong, from the University of Newcastle, has dedicated years to studying green and black tea. His findings show that the method of microwaving activates 80% of the caffeine, theanine and polyphenol compounds – which are essential amino acids and healthy antioxidants, respectively – as well as generating the best taste.

He told ABC News: “Microwaving is one of the advanced technologies to get more bioactive compounds from the products”.

(Halfpoint/Thinkstock)

His proposed method for making the perfect cuppa is as follows:

1. Put hot water in the cup with your teabag.

2. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds on half power.

3. Let it sit for a minute.

Predictably, people have been sharing their thoughts on his findings and they’ve not been too kind.

Us Brits are the experts at tea brewing and I can assure you this is SACRILEGE.

MICROWAVE TEA?!! https://t.co/H1K7oGpIzy — Cath Poucher (@CathPoucher) April 11, 2017

I will consistently and whole-heartedly reject any further campaigns to microwave tea instead of using a kettle. — Lucy Stone (@ljstone09) April 12, 2017

It is a breach of the Human Rights Act to microwave a cup of tea. DO. NOT. DO. THIS. EVER! https://t.co/R3CGtwoJle — Ben (@lawsofben) April 11, 2017

It’s likely this is a debate that even science can’t settle.