A scientist said it's better to microwave your tea but people are having none of it

Research by an Australian scientist has found that microwaving a cup of tea is the best way to get the most health benefits out of it.

Dr Quan Vuong, from the University of Newcastle, has dedicated years to studying green and black tea. His findings show that the method of microwaving activates 80% of the caffeine, theanine and polyphenol compounds – which are essential amino acids and healthy antioxidants, respectively – as well as generating the best taste.

He told ABC News: “Microwaving is one of the advanced technologies to get more bioactive compounds from the products”.

making a cup of tea in the microwave (Halfpoint/Thinkstock)
(Halfpoint/Thinkstock)

His proposed method for making the perfect cuppa is as follows:

1. Put hot water in the cup with your teabag.
2. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds on half power.
3. Let it sit for a minute.

Predictably, people have been sharing their thoughts on his findings and they’ve not been too kind.

It’s likely this is a debate that even science can’t settle.
