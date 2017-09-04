A police officer stepped in to marry this couple who were due to wed in a flooded Texas home

A police officer stepped in to marry a couple whose original wedding plans were scuppered by Hurricane Harvey.

Lieutenant John McGalin, an ordained minister as well as a Houston police officer in the homicide division, presided over the Texan couple’s wedding on Sunday.

They had originally been due to tie the knot at a house which was flooded during the deadly storm.

So many acts of kindness to share & so little time. Couple was supposed to get married in house that flooded. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/H33kHmyLVw — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 3, 2017

The couple have not been publicly identified but posed for a picture with McGalin.

It was shared on social media by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo along with an explanation of what happened.

The picture shows the newlyweds holding their marriage certificate alongside McGalin.

Not to worry, Lieutenant John McGalin, @houstonpolice Homicide Division is an ordained minister and made it happen. Thanks John! 2 of 2 https://t.co/G2tXtiSYyS — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 3, 2017

Acevedo paid tribute to the officer and positive tales across Houston saying: “So many acts of kindness to share & so little time.”

He offered his thanks to McGalin.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across the southern parts of Texas after Harvey made landfall on August 24. The storm and its aftermath have claimed at least 44 lives.