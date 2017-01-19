A new species of moth with yellow scales on its head and small genitalia has been named after Donald Trump

The world of science is a fascinating one, with new species of weird and wonderful creatures being discovered every year – but the Donald Trump moth might be our favourite of 2017 so far.

The new species of moth, which inhabits southern California and Mexico, has been named the Neopalpa donaldtrumpi after the president-elect.

Evolutionary biologist Vazrick Nazari chose the creature’s name due to the distinguishing feature of light-yellow white scales atop its head – bearing a strong resemblance to the president-elect’s hair.

(Vazrick Nazari/Zoo Keys)

The moth is pretty small with a wingspan of 7-12mm and it has also been noted that it has “comparatively smaller” genitalia than that of its close relative the Neopalpa neonata.

Nazari discovered N. donaldtrumpi after sifting through material he’d borrowed from the University of California, realising two males and one female possessed unique genitalia and wing pattern that didn’t match any known species.

After a little more digging, he was then able to link the moth to the Neopalpa family.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a research paper published on Zoo Keys, he said: ”The reason for this choice of name is to bring wider public attention to the need to continue protecting fragile habitats in the US that still contain many undescribed species.

“The specific epithet is selected because of the resemblance of the scales on the frons (head) of the moth to Mr Trump’s hairstyle. The name is a noun in the genitive case.”