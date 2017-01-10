A new blood test can diagnose concussion with over 90% accuracy

A small but promising new study has shown that concussion can be detected with a simple blood test.

The preliminary research, from scientists at Western University in Canada, shows the cheap test has huge potential.

Their study, published in the scientific journal Metabolomics, tested the blood of 12 concussed and 17 non-concussed athletes, and looked at each sample’s levels of 174 different chemicals, called metabolites.

Australia’s Matt Renshaw was hit on the head twice in three days during a test match against Pakistan and was withdrawn due to concussion (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Attempts to make blood tests to detect concussion are nothing new, but most have looked for just one chemical marker to indicate concussion. This study found a combination of markers created a pattern identifying concussed patients.

Using these profiles specific to people with concussion, the team managed to create a test with over 90% accuracy.

One scientist who worked on the study, Dr Douglas Fraser, said: “With further research, we anticipate that our blood test will also aid clinicians in predicting concussion outcome, as well as aid rehabilitation after concussion.”

Rugby players are also at risk from undiagnosed concussion (Paul Harding/PA)

This early prototype of the test seems to work up to 72 hours after the potentially concussion-causing blow, and is relatively quick to do.

Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that is notoriously difficult to diagnose. Its symptoms (dizziness and migraines amongst others) can vary, and patients may not present them right away.

This is a particular problem for rugby and cricket players, whose medics are often put in the difficult position of advising whether the athletes can immediately return to play after hitting their heads.