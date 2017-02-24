A mysterious hairy blob has washed up on the coast of the Philippines

When you think of something mysterious washing up on a pristine Philippines beach you might envision a message in a bottle or pieces of an old shipwreck… not a hairy blob.

Yet that is exactly what has somewhat unglamorously landed on the shore of Dinagat Island. Let’s take a little bit of a peek at the creature, shall we?

(MIO Cagdianao)

It looks like something out of a weird alien movie rather than an actual sea creature, but who’s asking us? We’re not marine biologists.

What we do know is that this was by no means a cute furry animal when it was swimming around the sea, coming in at a whopping 6.3 metres in length. That’s not even including the tail which is missing, so this was a pretty huge unit – not something to be messed with.

(MIO Cagdianao)

As you can imagine, people were quick to try to identify what the weird being actually was. Initial reports had it down as a sea cow or a dugong, but now the team on the ground has confirmed it is some species of whale. Yep – we hadn’t heard of hairy whales before either, but again, we’ll leave that to the experts.

Unfortunately, that’s as much as we know so far in this slightly bizarre happening. Due to the advanced decomposition of the creature, scientists were unable to determine exactly what kind of whale it is. Samples from the carcass have been sent to a laboratory to see if more can be found out.

(MIO Cagdianao)

This was a pretty exciting event for the island, so the bones are going to be preserved as a memento.

For now, the creature remains a large, furry mystery.