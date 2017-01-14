A live ruby sea dragon has been filmed in the wild for the first time and they're pretty magical creatures

Ruby sea dragon may sound like something from the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but the extremely rare and unusual creature has been captured on camera off the coast of Western Australia.

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego observed the rare species using a remotely operated underwater vehicle because it was too deep to safely scuba dive to. The creatures are a deep red colour – as you may have expected from the name – with a camel-like hump – and it’s the first time they’ve been spotted swimming in the wild.

The ruby sea dragon was first discovered by Josefin Stiller in 2015 and was confirmed as a new species after scientists analysed the DNA of dead specimens.

Until then the creature had been very elusive – for a long time, the leafy sea dragon and the common sea dragon were the only known types.

When the scientists finally recorded the wild ruby sea dragon, they were able to confirm that, unlike their fellow sea dragons, they don’t have leaf-like appendages which are used for camouflage.

They also discovered that the ruby sea dragon has a tail – a bit like a seahorse has – which could be used to cling on to the rocks and that they are adapted to sponge-dominated deeper waters.

Anyway, people seem to be big fans of these magical-like sea creatures.

Love these amazing sea creatures! interesting they don't just fade into background colors like sea horses. Patience & luck to catch on film. https://t.co/vDFR1j0ukh — Lesley Smith (@LesleyBoulder) January 13, 2017

Beautiful sea creature finally confirmed to exist off western coast of Australia https://t.co/vpxzAyppws — Keith Bradsher (@KeithBradsher) January 13, 2017

Including a certain JK Rowling…

I honestly don't know why I bother inventing #FantasticBeasts.https://t.co/PRYn3SLj5x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 13, 2017

Though this guy’s unsure of the name…

Calling this a "sea Dragon" is like calling a Chihuahua "Brutus" https://t.co/J2ZxRaB3OY — Björn Meyer (@MeyerBjoern) January 13, 2017

It’s certainly made us think: who knows what else is out there in our oceans that we still don’t know about yet?