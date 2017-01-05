A live pig caused chaos after falling from a moving truck in China

Talk about a terrible the-dog-ate-my-homework excuse for being late to work… “Sorry there’s a pig in the tunnel”.

But, what if you weren’t telling porkies at all?

This renegade 441-pound pig caused disarray on a busy stretch of tunnel in south China’s Fujian province after falling from a fast-moving truck.

Cars weaved in and out on the lanes to avoid the stricken porcine, which broke its left foreleg in the fall.

Finally, authorities arrived to bundle the creature into the back of a cart to definitely, absolutely, take it away to a vet and get it patched up …