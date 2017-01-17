A leopard shark has learned to reproduce without males after living alone for a long time

A leopard shark at an aquarium in Australia has reproduced asexually in what is reported to be a world first.

Leonie hatched eggs despite having no partner in a process known as parthenogenesis – a rare occurrence among vertebrates.

Dr Christine Dudgeon, of UQ’s School of Biomedical Sciences, documented the change at Townsville’s Reef HQ Aquarium.

She said: “Leonie had pups with a male leopard shark until 2013, when the breeding pair were separated for space reasons.

“In April 2016 Leonie hatched three eggs, despite having no access to a mating partner for three mating seasons.”

Female sharks have been known to store sperm for up to four years.

Dr Dudgeon added: “We thought she could be storing sperm but when we tested the pups and the possible parent sharks using DNA fingerprinting, we found they only had cells from Leonie.”

Leonie was captured in 1999 and paired with a mate in 2006. She began laying eggs in 2008 before the pair were separated five years later.

Dr Dudgeon said sharks could reproduce without a mating partner, although none from that species with a recorded sexual mating history had ever made the switch to asexual reproduction.

Genetic testing of Leonie’s pups revealed they were the result of asexual reproduction and not of stored sperm.

Dr Dudgeon said: “This has big implications for conservation and shows us how flexible the shark’s reproductive system really is.

“Leonie adapted to her circumstances and we believe she switched because she lost her mate. What we want to know now is could this occur in the wild and, if so, how often does it?

“One reason why we haven’t seen it before could be because we haven’t been looking for it. It might be happening in the wild but it’s never been recorded in this species before.”

The next stage in the process would be to determine whether these hatchlings can reproduce with male partners.

As the offspring in asexual reproduction inherits the genes of that parent only, it creates a lack of genetic diversity.

Dr Dudgeon adds: “You lose genetic diversity with generations of asexual reproduction, so we’ll be seeing if these offspring can mate sexually themselves.”

The research is published in Scientific Reports.