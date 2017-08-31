A GoFundMe set up for a three-year-old girl who lost her mum to Storm Harvey has gone viral

One of the most heartbreaking stories to emerge from the Storm Harvey floods is that of three-year-old Jordyn Grace, who was found clinging to her drowning mother amid floodwaters.

Following the death of mum Collette Sulcer, 41, a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 for the little girl has almost reached its target in less than 12 hours.

The brave mother who saved her three year old daughter from drowning has been identified, as 41-year-old Collette Sulcer #HoustonFlood — careful & curved (@slenderbutter) August 31, 2017

Rescuers in Beaumont, Texas, came across Jordyn Grace’s pink backpack as they searched for people in danger. The toddler was suffering from hypothermia as she was pulled onto the boat, but her mother was unresponsive and did not make it.

Antionette Logan, a relative, told the New York Times that Jordyn said her mum was “saying her prayers”.

“Jordyn told me they were in the yucky water for quite a while. It’s a tragedy that her mama died, but it’s a miracle that Jordyn survived.”

Police said Sulcer, who was a nurse, and her daughter, had escaped from their flooded car, but were swept into a canal.

Broken by the story of the Beaumont toddler found clinging to her mama?

You can help her.

HT @MichaelSkolnik https://t.co/bV0CVsqFl4 — jessicashortall (@jessicashortall) August 31, 2017

Rest in peace, Collette Sulcer, you did it. You kept her safe, and love surrounds your baby girl to help her through.



TY @MichaelSkolnik https://t.co/2Zv4XnKVKb — Francisca Sinn (@mcfslaw) August 31, 2017

More than $80,000 has been raised by over 2,600 people, since the drive was set up by American businessman Michael Skolnik.

The film producer set up the crowfunding page to “support this little girl’s future” after reading the NYT story.

Can’t sleep, my heart is broken. I have created a GoFundMe page to raise $10k for this girl. Please give something: https://t.co/fOXXDAbESn — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 31, 2017

On it, he wrote: “I don’t know this young girl or her family, but I feel the necessity to help them out during these very difficult times.

“As someone who has given my entire life to social causes, I cannot sleep until we do something for this little girl. As a father, my heart is broken.

Evacuees make their way through the flood waters (Kim Brent/AP)

The storm, which has seen 50 inches of rainfall in parts of Texas, has claimed the lives of at least 37 people and brought devastation to parts of the southern US state.