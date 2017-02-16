A Domino's delivery driver has reportedly been offering a whole range of illegal substances with his pizzas
Sometimes you just really need a side with your pizza: some potato wedges, a few chicken wings, maybe even some garlic bread.
But one Domino’s driver in Liverpool has been accused of offering up something a little different.
A customer reported receiving a note along with their pizza offering weed, MDMA, pills and ketamine, as well as “raw cocaine and much more”, signed by an individual called Smokey.
Someone even wrote to the Liverpool Echo to report they’d been offered viagra with their pizza, which was presumably a very confusing situation. We all love pizza, but that’s a bit too much.
Nina Arnott, a spokeswoman for Domino’s, said: “The individual in question is no longer working for Domino’s following an investigation in conjunction with Merseyside Police.”
