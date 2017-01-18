A demonstrator tried to set himself on fire outside Trump's Washington hotel

Back to World Home

A man briefly set himself alight in front of “dictator” Donald Trump’s Washington hotel in protest at his presidency.

The demonstrator, apparently from California, told NBC: “We have a dictator that’s been elected … I was trying to light myself on fire…”

A loud bang could be heard coming from a burning pile of what looked like bags and clothes at the scene in Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man said Trump was “completely incapable of respecting the constitution of the United States”.

The man, who remains unidentified, was taken to hospital for treatment to his burns.

Anti-Trump protesters have reportedly headed to Washington DC in their droves ahead of the presidential inauguration on Friday.
KEYWORDS: Califorinia, fire protestor, NBC, President of the United States, Trump, Trump fire, United States, United States Constitution

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World