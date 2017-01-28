A dapper new species of hermit crab with candy-striped legs has been discovered in the Caribbean

A photographer has stumbled across a brand new species of hermit crab in the Caribbean, and as crabs go, it’s pretty cute.

Just a couple of millimetres along, it has white and red striped legs and a big scooping front claw.

Meet the candy striped hermit crab (and yes, that’s its real name).

New species of hermit crab with bright markings suggest it may act as a cleaner for other animals. #colsci https://t.co/P7pPAiCg0i pic.twitter.com/0TWrtoMUIe — Sam Smithers (@Samuel_Smithers) January 26, 2017

Ellen Muller, a photographer in Bonaire, off the coast of Venezuela, was taking pictures of a lobster when she came across the tiny crab on a night dive.

She told the New Scientist: “I saw a strange crab that I’d never seen before and I do a lot of night diving, so I’d seen all the normal things. This wasn’t normal.”

She sent the photo to Rafael Lemaitre, who works on crustaceans at the National Museum of Natural History in the US, and he confirmed it was a new species and asked for more pictures.

This tiny candy-striped crab belongs to a newly discovered species. pic.twitter.com/akNLKsmSRw — Scientific American (@sciam) January 27, 2017

And what’s of interest to scientists, even more than the crab’s snazzy get-up, is that it may serve an intriguing underwater purpose – cleaning fish.

Other sea creatures that do this, like tropical cleaner fish, are also brightly coloured to show themselves off.

What’s more, another picture Muller caught of the crab showed it crawling across an eel, which could mean it was eating bits of troublesome flesh off the animal.

Nice.