8 different types of moon to celebrate Moon Day

On July 20 1969 Neil Armstrong emerged from the Eagle lunar lander to take man’s first step on to the surface of the moon.

(PA Archive)

Now, 48 years later, a journalist with access to a gallery of pictures attempts to pay homage to Earth’s most famous satellite – by taking a look at the various guises in which the moon shows itself.

Here’s some of the most intriguing types of moon we see in our skies…

1. Pink Moon

(PA Wire)

This cheeky little moon peaking out from behind some cherry blossom is a Pink Moon.

A Pink Moon refers to the first full moon in April, and it’s got religious significance too – dictating the start of celebrations for the Christian, Jewish and Hindu religions.

2. Flower Moon

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

This refers to the full moon in May.

The name largely derives from flowers blossoming and blooming at that time of year, but it’s also known as the Milk Moon.

3. Supermoon

(Peter Byrne/PA)

A supermoon refers to the moon when it is at its closest point to Earth.

This closer proximity makes the moon appear brighter in the sky, although it’s only slightly noticeable to your average onlooker.

4. Blood Moon

(Danny Lawson/PA)

A blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon.

With the Earth blocking light to the moon’s surface, the light passing through the edges of our atmosphere causes the moon to appear red.

5. Harvest Moon

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

A harvest moon is the one which appears closest to the time of the autumnal equinox.

As per its name, it appears around the same time farmers do the main harvest of their crop too.

6. Hunter’s Moon

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The Hunter’s Moon is the full moon which appears in the month of October – after the Harvest Moon.

Oddly, it can also be known as a Blood Moon.

7. Strawberry Moon

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Strawberry Moon is the full moon in June, which coincides with the start of the strawberry-picking season.

Last year the Strawberry Moon also coincided with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, which is an event that only happens every 70 years.

8. Blue Moon

(Peter Byrne/PA)

This one is often used to describe something that’s rare, and that’s because it is. A Blue Moon occurs when there are two full moons in one month – it being the second one.

The next one of these will fall on January 18, 2018 – pop it in your calendar.