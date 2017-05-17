77-year-old kayaker dies after failing to return to fishing village

An elderly kayaker who was reported missing after he failed to return from a planned sea journey has died despite the efforts of rescue crews.

The 77-year-old was reported missing from a fishing village on the east coast of Scotland.

Concerns were raised about the missing pensioner who had left Burnmouth harbour on Tuesday.

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched by the UK Coastguard at 8.37pm after he failed to return

The inshore lifeboat searched the coastline from Eyemouth to Burnmouth, and an all-weather lifeboat searched further offshore.

Local coastguard teams searched the shoreline before crews found the man and kayak onshore around 400 metres north of Burnmouth.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "The casualty was transferred to a stretcher and taken by the inshore lifeboat to Burnmouth harbour, where they were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Tragically, an update was received that the casualty had not survived.

"The thoughts of everyone at Eyemouth lifeboat station go out to the family at this very sad time."

Police were called to the harbour after being alerted by crews about the casualty.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland were called to attend the Burnmouth harbour area of Eyemouth around 9.25pm on Tuesday 16 May, following HM Coastguard receiving reports of a man having failed to return from a planned kayak journey.

"The Eyemouth inshore and offshore lifeboats had been launched and a man had been recovered from the shoreline during the search.

"The 77-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his family have now been informed. Inquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

PA