745 killed in meningitis outbreak in Nigeria

Nigeria's meningitis outbreak has killed at least 745 people, health officials said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 8,057 suspected meningitis cases have been reported.

Most have been located in the northern states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Sokoto since the disease surfaced in December.

The federal government has kicked off a nationwide vaccination campaign for millions of people, though there is a worldwide shortage for the strain, which inflames the spinal cord and brain.

Most of the victims have been children.

A meningitis epidemic killed 1,100 people and infected more than 10,000 in Nigeria and neighbouring Niger in 2015.

There are fears that this outbreak could again spread across the border.

